Vintage Ad Against 'Racist' Landlords Goes Viral, Internet Wants it to Run Again

Facing problems while renting a house is not new, and it becomes especially difficult for marginalized groups who often face discrimination owing to social prejudices. To tackle the problem, back in the 80s New York authorities released an advertisement against racist landlords and housing discrimination. The public service announcement ad was made for people to seek help from the NYC Fair Housing force if any landlord discriminated against them on the grounds of religion, race, age, sexuality, or disability. The vintage advertisement has now gone viral on the internet.

It features actor Mr. T and New York’s former mayor Ed Kock, who served the city between 1978 to 1989. In the clip, Mr. T can be seen shattering the door of a racist landlord to school them about the housing laws of the state. The actor appears to be verbally aggressive while explaining the law, which netizens now think is an apt solution for dealing with racist landlords. The old advertisement was shared on Monday, January 9. Take a look at it here:

The video has amassed over nine lakh views and more than nine thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. Upon watching the vintage advertisement, a user recalled how they could have used Mr. T while facing a similar housing problem, “I could have used Mr. T here in Toronto a few years ago. I was being rejected by many places for not being a “young urban professional."

Another nostalgic user lauded the commercial, “Thanks for finding and posting this. I remember it as a child and had forgotten all about it. This really influenced me in too many ways for Twitter, but it’s when I started loving Mr. T. This commercial busted stereotypes for me in so many ways."

One more commented, “Wow – it’s really stark that among disadvantaged groups he mentions handicapped. Don’t hear that much nowadays." Another user said, “Bring these back."

What are your views about this vintage advertisement?

