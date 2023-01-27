Home » BUZZ » 'Vintage Car Poster': Woman Asks What Men Like As Bday Gifts And The Responses Are Hilarious

'Vintage Car Poster': Woman Asks What Men Like As Bday Gifts And The Responses Are Hilarious

Some assumed that the Vani was asking for a romantic partner and therefore gave suggestions of couple-friendly gifts. This is when she had to clear that she is asking for a brother.

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 11:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Woman Asks What Men Like As Bday Gifts And The Responses Are Hilarious. (Image: Canva)

Giving gifts can be a tricky task at times. There is always a major struggle when you have to find gifts for men as compared to women. Seems like Twitter user Vani was going through a similar dilemma when she asked Tweeples for their help. Taking to the micro blogging site, she wrote, “what do men like as a birthday gift?." She further mentioned that she wanted her gifts to be inexpensive. The tweet went viral and gathered tons of responses.

Some assumed that the Vani was asking for a romantic partner and therefore gave suggestions of couple-friendly gifts. This is when she had to clear that she is asking for a brother. “Your time , love and loyalty forever," wrote a Twitter user. To this, she responded, “apne bhai ko mai ye sab kyu du."

“Sasta gift is start off a well researched SIP for him, the first instalment of which comes from you! He will certainly clutch at your feet 20 years later with thanks, and tab hak se return gift bada wala maang sakti ho!" wrote another Twitter user.

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, a daughter was seen surprising her father with a brand-new car for his birthday in a viral video, and his reaction left the internet in awe. Rida Tharana, a content producer, posted the heartfelt video on her Instagram handle. In the video, which begins with glimpses from her life back in Coorg, Karanataka, Rida reveals that her father has always longed for a car of his own and that the family now drives a red Tata Nano. Therefore, Rida chose to gift her father a car on January 4, which is also his birthday.

The text in the video states that she conducted research and viewed about a hundred YouTube videos about the car that she eventually bought for her father. While receiving the car’s key, the father and daughter are seen hugging. She also expressed her gratitude to her father for having faith in her.

