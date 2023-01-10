Vir Das' Rant About What Happened When he Ordered Bananas in US Has Struck a Chord With Desis

From stand-up comedy to acting and music, Vir Das is a master of all trades and his latest reel is proof. In the video, the comedian can be seen ranting about how he ‘just wanted bananas’ but things did not go his way. Sitting in front of the camera, Vir Das brings in two boxes of sliced bananas and explains that he wanted to have the fruits as a post workout meal. But now, he will have to recycle the plastic, use cutlery to have the sliced pieces. “I’m in America right now and I was ordering lunch so I thought of ordering bananas as a post workout thing," he begins to say.

Further into the video, he explains that he stared at the boxes for 25 minutes because bananas have packaging - a natural one given by god. “Only in America they are are like - No, we can do it better than god," he says. Have a look:

Advertisement

The reel, since uploaded, has gone viral and managed to gather tons of responses. While many are saying he could have gotten his own fruits from a store nearby, others are able to relate with the comedian.

“They also sell peeled oranges and chopped onions," commented an Instagram user. Another person wrote, “Who gets bananas delivered? Just go to any corner store and you can grab one or 10, peel and all."

“I’m American and I can’t stand this kind of thing either. Especially because now the banana is going to taste stale and you don’t have as much time to eat it. And the plastic probably won’t get recycled. And worse, they probably did it to impress you and even that didn’t make anything better," wrote another Instagram user.

Advertisement

One person wrote, “America has plenty of grocery stores where you could get about 10 bananas for less than two bucks."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here