A baby girl born with a ‘tail’ in Brazil underwent surgery to remove the 6-cm-long appendage covered in protruded skin. A study published in the Journal of Pediatric Surgery Case Reports shows her recovery journey after three years of the life-changing operation. The identity of the girl remains unclear, but the medical report highlights that she was born with spina bifida, a rare defect that occurs when a baby is inside the womb. The defect results in a gap in the spine.

After the surgery, the doctor closed up the gap and also got rid of the extra appendage attached to the girl’s back. The tail reportedly sprouted from the infant’s lumbosacral region, an area that connects the pelvis to the spine. The report claimed that the extra appendage was identified to be a human pseudo-tail by medical practitioners. The pseudo-tail is the term used for growth caused due to spin problems or tumours. They are recorded to be different from true tails, which are said to contain blood vessels, muscles, and even nerves but with no bones.

According to a report by New Zealand Herald, the rare case was studied by researchers from the Center for Fetal and Placental Research in Ohio along with Brazilian doctors. The medical practitioners detailed that tail removal surgery for the infant was important to avoid any complications in the future related to torsion, further growth, irritation, pain, and more. Notably, all babies develop tails in the womb which emerges from their embryonic tail.

In most cases, the tails are reabsorbed right back into the body to form the tailbone. However, in extremely rare cases, the tail developed outside the body. It is difficult to spot the unusual growth until the baby is born. Medical practitioners are yet to identify the root cause of why the tail tends to grow outside the body in these cases.

In this particular case, the infant was able to walk properly without any surgical complications after the removal.

Previously, another case reported in the same journal highlighted the story of an infant born with a true tail measuring about 5.7 cm in length. The excess structure that was made up of connective tissues, nerves, and muscles attached to the body, was surgically detached after no anomalies were found in the bone structure.

