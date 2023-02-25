Bihar’s Amardeep Jaikar became an overnight sensation after a video of him singing Dil De Diya from the 2004 movie Masti went viral. The young man’s soothing voice captivated many online including actor Sonu Sood, who retweeted the clip. Now, Amardeep is back with yet another rendition of a Bollywood track. He posted a video of himself singing Dil Jaaniye from the movie Khandaani Shafakhana. Amardeep seemingly got every note right and his version even impressed the original singer Jubin Nautiyal.

Amarjeet Jaikar shared a video of him singing the Dil Jaaniye song and tweeted, “Jubin Nautiyal bhaiya ka ye pyara sa gana (This is Jubin Nautiyal’s lovely song)."

Check out the tweet here-

The tweet has already amassed more than 8,38,000 views and the number is still increasing

Resharing the video, Jubin dropped a red heart emoji.

Soon, fans rushed to the comments to share their appreciation for Amardeep Jaikar’s incredible singing.

One user wrote, “Aise logon ko support kare Jubin bhai. Bohot se aise log hai jinka hunar nikhar ni paata ( Support such people Jubin, as there are many whose talent gets no platform)."

Another user shared their reaction by writing, “Wah bahut shandaar (Wow this fabulous)."

One user requested the singer to give Amardeep an opportunity. The tweet read, “Ye hai by birth artist. Bohot hee accha gata hai ye baccha isko mouka de, Jubin Sir (This is an artist by birth. This young man sings really good. Give him a chance, Jubin Sir)."

An individual wrote, “Dost tere awaaz ko music nahi chahiye (Friend, you don’t need to add music along with your voice)."

Impressed by Amardeep Jaikar’s singing, actor Sonu Sood has offered him a chance to sing in his upcoming movie. Speaking to News18, Amardeep’s mother, Baby Devi, revealed that they belong to a humble background and that his father worked as a barber. She recalled that when Amardeep used to sing on the streets, people would often refer to him as a mad person. Discouraged by the comments, he started to sing alone. Amardeep will reportedly be leaving for Mumbai on Sonu Sood’s invitation.

