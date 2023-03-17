Viral Cheesy Matka Dosa is Here to Give Foodies Nightmares, Twitter Says, 'It's Time to Stop'

A popular video featuring the cheesy fusion cuisine Matka Dosa has sparked a range of reactions on the Internet. While some netizens find the dish delicious, others have found it straight-up unsavoury. If it’s not already plenty obvious, Matka Dosa is a spin to our beloved traditional South Indian dish. Only this time, it is made with an odd combination of soy sauce, tomato ketchup, cheese, and massive amounts of mayonnaise.

A Twitter user named @DeepakPrabhu shared a video of a Matka Dosa being made from scratch, and due to the oddity of the dish, it quickly went viral. As of now, the viral video has garnered almost 68 thousand views and numerous comments.

Here’s the video:

In the video, the man is seen first cooking bell peppers, capsicum, and cheese on a dosa tawa before they are mixed with tomato sauce, soy sauce, and spices and then transferred to a dish. He then pours the dosa batter onto the tawa and adds the veggies along with sauces, cheese, mayonnaise, spices, and some water.

After the stuffing is finished, he puts it into a matka (earthen pot), which contains the previously shredded cheese. . Lastly, he shapes the dosa into a cone, stacks it with shredded cheese, chopped coriander, and mayonnaise, and then puts it on top of the matka.

The video as well as the dish have been bombarded with mixed reactions in a short span of time. While some foodies find the cheesy Matka Dosa appealing, many netizens have expressed their disgust, with some even calling it the “end of the world." READ

As one user asks, “Where do I lodge an FIR?", while another social media user calls it “horrible." Here are few reactions from the twitter users:

This is not the first time that viral food fusions have left food lovers confused and disappointed. The odd cuisine fusion trend, which includes anything from Fruit Chai to Momo Ice Cream, continues to stir outrage. READ

While some individuals like to try new flavors, others believe it is disrespectful to change tried-and-true recipes that have been passed down over the years.

