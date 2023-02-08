A non-league football player in the United Kingdom has gone viral on social media for using a dating application during one of his game trips. Identified to be Jay Foulston, the athlete from Taunton Town plays for the centre-back position in his squad. According to a report by The Sun, the footballer was spotted using Tinder on his club’s trip to Eastbourne Borough on Saturday, February 4. The entire team was snapped together inside their team bus which showed Foulston showing his back to the camera.

At the moment the youngster was using his phone and that exposed what flashed on his screen in the captured photograph. When zoomed in, it is suggested that Foulston was busy swiping on Tinder. The photo was instantly viral on social media. The Taunton team once again re-shared the zoomed-in still of Foulston using his mobile phone.

The re-shared photograph was a part of the team’s update from a match during the first half. But what stole the limelight was the quirky caption shared alongside the picture. “Hopefully Jay’s Tinder is working its magic off the pitch whilst he does so on the pitch," read the tweet.

Foulston reacted to the now viral post revealing that “it worked." He also added a green tick emoji.

The photograph prompted a series of reactions on social media. Some called it a pre-match ritual, while others were interested in knowing “what happened next."

“Lol… so funny," a user reacted to the post.

Another user reply to the original tweet and tagged the footballer telling him that the photo had gone viral.

Talking about Foulston, the 22-year-old began in the Taunton defence as they secured a 3-0 win at Eastbourne Borough. He has played all of the Peacocks league games this season and has eyes on keeping his side in the division. Foulston joined the club in 2020 from Newport County. He was earlier a part of Welsh youth international. This season he has begun playing in every one of the Peacocks’ league matches, besides this, he has also played games at Chipperham and Merthyr Town. Foulston is also a former Welsh youth international player.

