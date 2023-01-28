Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, ever since its release on January 25, has been breaking records at the box office not just in India, but across the world. The movie has won the hearts of cine-lovers and surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark on the opening day worldwide. The story, the action sequences, the songs and Shah Rukh Khan’s charm on the big screen are what the fans were waiting for. Of all the viral videos showing the film’s craze among fans, the one that has recently grabbed the attention of the internet features a German woman dancing her heart out in a theatre. The video will definitely cheer up SRK’s fandom.

A Twitter user shared a video from all the way from Germany, where a woman is seen grooving against the theatre screen to the peppy song Jhoome Jo Pathaan like no one’s watching. This song appears during Pathaan’s post-credit scenes. The caption for the video read, “Forget about India, even Germany is going crazy for Pathaan. Thanks to the person who sent me. And I really wanna give credit to this girl who is dancing really well" and tagged Shah Rukh Khan in the tweet. The woman can be seen dancing to the song and copying the hook step really well. The tweet has amassed more than one million views as of now.

Advertisement

Check out the tweet here:

The video has been gaining many reactions on Twitter. One user wrote, “Going to watch it tomorrow in Germany. It’s crazy here."

Another user wrote, “He is the most famous Indian. My friends in the US, and Canada, they know who SRK is".

Advertisement

Complimenting the woman’s dance skills, a user wrote, “Want a full video of her and an item song of her in Pathaan 2."

Advertisement

For the unversed, the song is crooned by artists like Arijit Singh, Sukriti Kakar, Vishal Dadlani, and Sheykhar Ravjiani. The trendy song is penned by Kumaar.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the key roles. The movie also gained massive attention due to the cameo of Salman Khan as ‘Tiger’ from his Tiger film franchise.

Pathaan is the first film in the history of Hindi cinema to earn Rs 200 crore in just two days worldwide.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here