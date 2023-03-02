It is difficult to predict what might strike the Internet’s fancy. Lately, it has been the Indian cinema. From making dance reels to mimicking scenes and dialogues of popular films, people from across the world are channelling their love for Bollywood and how. And, we aren’t complaining. Days after a Korean woman impressed us by recreating Kareena Kapoor’s song Yeh Ishq Haye from Jab We Met, a Japanese duo has put up a stunning performance on yet another evergreen song - Dola Re Dola. Featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit’s power-packed chemistry, Dola Re Dola was from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Devdas. Shah Rukh Khan played the titular role in the film.

Now, a video of two influencers brought some nostalgia as they grooved to the popular track. While the original video featured a charismatic performance by Aishwarya and Madhuri in perfect sync, the Japanese influencers too passed the vibe check with their costumes, dance moves and stunning background. The content creators, who go by the name of Mayo Japan and Bollyque, were dressed in traditional Bengali saree with a red border.

Advertisement

Posting the video on Instagram, Mayo wrote, “Dola Re Dola Re from Japan."

Check out the video here-

This Dole Re Dola recreation from Japan has received much appreciation and love from social-media users.

Advertisement

A few users were quick to point out the Bengali reference to the saree the Japanese duo wore. A user wrote, “Did any Bengali notice that Mayo is wearing an ‘Aasche bochor aabar hobe’ bordered saree? On the last day of Durga Puja, which is Vijay Dashami, Bengalis say this. It means Durga Maa will visit again next year. Love from (West) Bengal." Another commented: “You guys are so adorable. And so gracefully dancing to the tune of Dola re Dola."

One of the Instagram users said, “Love the way you’re carrying the outfit. Amazing!"

“Pehle ke gaano mei aur film mein alag hi baat hoti thi, isliye kehte hai na old is gold (There is something very different in old movies and songs, that’s why it’s said old is gold)," read a comment.

Advertisement

Composed by Ismail Darbar, and with lyrics provided by Nusrat Badr, Dola Re Dola was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Shreya Ghoshal, and KK (backing vocals).

Read all the Latest Buzz News here