No act of kindness is small. And, proving it right is this heart-warming video of a motorist who offered water to a koala in Australia. The video, which was shared on Twitter, featured a koala resting on a branch of a tree. Moments later, we can spot a person offering water to the animal. As per the person, who has shared the clip, the man’s action was prompted by a record heatwave that was witnessed in the country. While braving the scorching weather, it appears that the motorist came across the animal while passing by a tree. In the clip, the man, who is also recording the moment, is seen holding a purple bowl filled with water.

The motorist takes up the bowl toward the koala resting on a tree. In the next frame, the little being is seen quenching its thirst. The Twitter user who shared the clip wrote, “A passing motorist offers a koala some water during a record heatwave in Australia." Watch the video here:

The clip has melted multiple hearts online. It has also amassed over 5.9 million views on the micro-blogging platform. People have flooded the comments section with words of appreciation for the motorist. A user wrote, “Well done to that person, there is hope for humanity yet."

Another commented, “How cute and a bold step of empathy, Koala also understands and doesn’t run away, but takes the water offered so nicely. Great act of kindness!"

One more joined, “I love people who are caring to take a moment and be what all humans should be, thank you for the moment you shared."

Meanwhile, a user added, “To the person who helped this Koala, Thank you for being a compassionate person."

In a similar instance, previously, it was the kind nature of a cyclist that moved many hearts on social media. It was after watching a thirsty sparrow on the road, that the cyclist made a pit stop to share some drinking water with the tiny one. The video was shared online by the Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda via Twitter. “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention.’ A cyclist saw a thirsty sparrow & shares his drinking water with the bird," stated the officer. In the clip, the thirsty sparrow was spotted opening its beak, while the cyclist continued to pour water into its mouth.

