Viral Mashup of AR Rahman’s Ten ‘Killer’ Songs Leaves the Internet Vibing

Legendary musician AR Rahman recently marked his 56th birthday and on this special occasion, he received a special surprise from his fans. A video featuring the music maestro’s ten iconic songs recently surfaced online and is now going viral across social media. The mashup shared by a fan has struck a chord in the hearts of fans and may do the same for you. The mashup includes a compilation of songs such as ‘Jai Ho’ from Slumdog Millionaire, ‘Balleilakka’ from Sivaji, and the title track from Nayak: The Real Hero. The mashup is incredibly catchy and melodic. Along with the video, the caption also read, “10 in 1 - ARR Birthday Mix".

The video has amassed over 6 million ever since it was shared online. Several social media users went on appreciate what the composer has done. One of the users wrote, “After listening to this for the ninth time, can you please make a longer version of this… Please, Please, Please. Addicted to this version of ARR". Another user added, “Petition to release this as a separate track in Spotify". Praising his composition skills, a user mentioned, “What a mashup. Such a smooth and neat!! Especially the transition to Munbe Va and having the New York Nagaram in humming throughout".

AR Rahman is known for his great contribution to the music industry. He has given many hit songs, the majority of which have struck a chord with fans. Rahman has been in the industry for nearly three decades, and while his music has evolved, his songs are full of melody and rhythm, which is much loved and appreciated by all.

The Grammy-winning musician launched his metaverse project, ‘Katraar,’ on his birthday. It is a digital platform for aspiring musicians and artists. They can easily upload their works to this digital music portal and monetize them. In addition, the well-known musician will make some of his original works available on the Katraar platform, which will be installed on the Hedera Network of HBAR Foundation.

The artist has also spoken about collaborating with the aforementioned organisation to carry out several “cool things," one of which is bringing in NFTs, which are uncommon and distinctive in music, art, and storytelling.

