Weddings in India are grand affairs, which involve too many rituals. Over the years, people have given their own modern touch to the age-old traditions. Now, a video of a mother-in-law welcoming the groom is doing rounds on the internet. Wondering what is so different about it? Well, along with the sweets, she welcomed him with cigarettes and paan. The video was shared by a food blogger, Joohi on Instagram.

The clip opens with a crowd of people, decked up in their traditional best, standing around the groom. Moments later, the father-in-law is seen handing over a cigarette to his wife. The mother-in-law places the cigarette inside the groom’s mouth. Next, the bride’s father uses a matchstick to light up the cigarette. However, the matchstick blows away and he turns to lite another one.

Posting the video, the food blogger wrote, “Just witnessed a new wedding tradition in which mother-in-law welcomes the groom with sweets, along with Beedi and Paan." She also added the title track of the film, Band Baaja Baaraat.

Watch the full video here:

The video has gone viral on social media, amassing over 5.7 million views and tons of reactions from Instagram users. While some termed the ritual “nonsense", others explained that giving cigarettes and paan to the groom is an age-old tradition in Gujarat, Odisha and even Bihar. One of the users said, “Bride jesi bhi mile, bas saas esi hi milni chahiye (No matter how the bride is, the mother-in-law should be like her)."

Another wrote, “Nonsense in the name of tradition." “This is fully nonsense thing ever ..smoking causes cancer ..and just for social media attention they are doing this," a third said.

A section of Instagram users came out in support of the video stating that it “is an old tradition followed in some villages in south Gujarat."

“He doesn’t even smoke, in video you can see that they didn’t even lite it, just for the rasam (tradition) they did the action. And it’s just a “be ghadi gammat" just laugh and ignore it, no need to get offended by it. Yeah in Bihar also we give paan cigarettes to groom family members," another comment on the post read.

What do you of this unique welcome?

