You will get to know everything that is ‘trending’. From Pathaan’s craze in the country to dancing video – we have everything for you. Here you’ll find a roundup of everything weird and deliciously quirky on the Internet- starting from bizarre culinary concoctions, LinkedIn’s brand of ‘motivation’ getting lambasted to everything ghosts and aliens.

It is important to keep up with trends worldwide and we understand that. Also, it’s equally important to take a break and evaluate what’s truly important. So, here we have everything that you need to see – from all viral video, to recipes and images. Here is what’s ‘trending’ in the world.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here