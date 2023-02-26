Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 11:56 IST
New Delhi, India
Trending News LIVE Updates: From Bureaucrat sharing image of old coins, to 14-year-old texting Manchester United, here’s everything that’s going viral on the Internet. In this live article, we bring you the full coverage on everything trending on social media, from celebrity weddings, memes, hot takes, viral videos and more. Read More
Twitter user Uujasna took to the bluebird app and shared how her 14-year-old brother messaged Manchester United and asked them about Ronaldo. She shared a screenshot of the chat and in the caption wrote, “my 14 year old brother left his ig logged in i’ve been crying at this for half an hour straight." In the text message, the boy can be seen repeatedly texting the football club. READ MORE
People on Twitter found themselves to be nostalgic after Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared an image of six different Indian paise minted since the year 1968. There were many who went down the memory lane as Awanish shared this fascinating image. READ MORE
Lewis Capaldi suffered a Tourette’s episode on stage while singing Someone You Loved but his fans took over for him in an emotional moment. READ MORE.
Did you know that Lijo Jose Pellissery’s (LJP) film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was inspired by a Greenply ad? The Malayalam film is available to stream on Netflix and it bears a credit saying, “To the old advertisement that gave the seed of thought." In the comedic ad, a Sikh boy suddenly starts speaking in Tamil. The ad is centred around the theme of reincarnation. READ MORE.
With everything going wrong in the world, sometimes it’s important to focus on the good. For instance, Lewis Capaldi and his fans recently shared a wholesome moment together during his concert in Germany when he seemed to suffer a bout of Tourette’s syndrome tics and his fans seamlessly picked up right where he left off.
In the same breath, the dichotomy of life comes to the fore when we think about how deeply damaged some of our societal and natural ecosystems are. Recently, an IFS officer shared the video of a baby langur weeping over the dead body of its mother and the clip is enough to make a grown adult cry. The mother had died after being hit by a vehicle in Assam.
Social media platforms and Twitter in particular have also emerged as an important tool to hold people accountable. Standup comedian Sahil Shah was recently dragged on Twitter after he wrote a joking retort to a college student who had accidentally sent him an invite with the wrong name, for a fest. He later cleared the air and said that he had had a proper communication with the college before making the joke. Twitter also dragged one user for making a classist joke about a domestic worker who had made a WhatsApp group to inform her employers about her leave plans.
Chances are you’d find something to interest you here, so dig right in!
Read all the Latest Buzz News here