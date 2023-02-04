With Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ seeing unparalleled success, are you in the mood to revisit some SRK classics? Or perhaps you are far away from the buzz on the Internet and it’s the macabre that fascinates you more? Either way, we have got you covered. From a Twitter thread that goes in-depth into the ‘not so vanilla’ side of SRK’s ‘Mohabbatein’, to a list of the most haunted places in India that you could visit if you’re feeling particularly brave- this live article brings trending news to you as and when it happens.

If you’re in the mood to watch some silly fun, you can check out the videos of influencers mimicking Bollywood actors or dogs being goofy. The Internet is also the place where the strangest aspects of human nature reveal themselves, and if you’d like to witness some of that, you might check out the daring food combo videos- for instance, a Desi woman making ‘cheese biryani’.

If deliciously strange and quirky matters draw your fancy, then we bring you all things strange from across the world, like a man falling to death while trying to dump the body of his friend whom he murdered in Maharashtra, or man ‘decorating’ his home with live grenades in the UK.

Or if you need something to pick your mood up, then there’s plenty of viral news highlighting all that’s just right with the world, like a grandmother getting a wholesome birthday surprise from her whole family or a pet dog refusing to let the bride go on her wedding day.

However, it’s not always fun and games on social media. Sometimes, these platforms mean business and accountability. They can get immensely toxic to one’s mental health, but on the flipside, they are also a way of holding people accountable for their actions because as they say, the Internet never forgets.

Want to know everything that’s going on without taking the additional pressure to go digging? Follow our live updates!

Read all the Latest Buzz News here