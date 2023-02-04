Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 18:03 IST
New Delhi, India
Viral News LIVE Updates:From SRK’s interviews on losing his parents to Hrithik Roshan getting ‘free therapy’ from Simi Garewal in an old interview, here’s everything that’s trending on the Internet today. Read More
An image of a white carpet with a dog camouflaging on it has been making rounds on the internet. READ MORE
A video from Meghalaya’s cleanest river has planted a ray of hope in the hearts of many. It proves that some elements of nature are still as beautiful as they were before. The mesmerising clip was shared on Twitter by the page Go Arunachal Pradesh. READ MORE
The dog sitting on the roof of the moving vehicle appears to be a pet dog, as a brown collar can be seen around its neck. READ MORE
The UK home had some pretty intense decor, including a bedroom full of Taz, the Tasmanian Devil, toys from Looney Tunes. READ MORE
From Taylor Swift to Zayn Malik, Twitter users have dug up screengrabs of some wild tweets made by celebrities. READ MORE.
Another doppelganger seems to have caught the attention of the masses. This person, who is a chaat seller by profession in Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) bears a striking resemblance to the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal. READ MORE
Three sisters named Cate, Eve and Mary caused a furore on social media last year. Reason? They revealed that they are going to tie the nuptial knot with the same man, identified as Stevo from Kenya. READ MORE
The video shared on Twitter shows the boy holding a mike and singing the song Oopar Khuda Aasman Neeche from Ajay Devgn-starrer Kachche Dhaage with full dedication. The boy is surrounded by his friends and all of them are dressed in their school uniforms. READ MORE
Indian man making his wedding “interesting" by performing celebratory gun firing. He held the gun along with his wife and fired. While there was not even an iota of fear on his face, the bride was extremely scared and visibly shaken as well by the sound. READ MORE
A video recently captured the bus driver navigating through floodwater and the visuals have left the internet divided. The clip was shared on Facebook. The person filming the video aims to capture how several vehicles have been left stranded on the road. READ MORE
Das posted the screenshot of a heartwarming email conversation on Instagram. The witty caption he gave to the image will surely make you chuckle. READ MORE
A Netflix spokesperson has now said that those rules currently only apply to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, and the help centre article had accidentally gone live in other countries. There will be communication to customers before a significant change like that is made, the spokesperson said. The rules currently don’t apply for US users. READ MORE.
A Spanish high court has ruled in favour of a man who was fined for walking naked through the streets of a town in the region of Valencia and later tried to attend a court hearing in the nude. READ MORE
The paddleboarder encountered a giant whale up and close as the creature gently pushes the board forward before swimming away. READ MORE
A former director of a zoo in southern Mexico is facing serious charges of slaughtering the animals and trafficking certain species from the zoo during his tenure in office. According to officials, the former director slaughtered four of the zoo’s pygmy goats and served them as dinner in a Christmas party. READ MORE
The authorities were left scratching their heads due to a very weird application for a caste certificate in Bihar’s Gaya district after the caste-based survey started in the state last month. But then, what was baffling for the authorities was that the application was not submitted by a human being but a canine.READ MORE
Andrew Tate’s tweets from Romanian prison, though likely not being physically sent by him, have gone full-on ‘live love laugh’. READ MORE.
A transgender couple from Kerala is expecting their first baby. Ziya Paval and Zahad Fazil from Kozhikode’s Ummalathoor are swamped with joy and excitement, as they are expecting their first child in March. READ MORE
Nike has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest names in the luxury fashion segment including Louis Vuitton, Supreme, Off-White, and Jacquemus in the past. READ MORE
A Chinese boy could be seen dancing to the popular song ‘Aankhein khuli ho ya ho band’ from the film ‘Mohabbatein’. READ MORE
The burglars ended up digging a 15-foot-long tunnel to break into a jewellery store in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. READ MORE
A woman who won a $40 million jackpot did not claim it? Though her luck favoured her, she grew cynical and initially thought it was all a scam. READ MORE
A clip from TikTok shared on Twitter shows a young man patiently teaching an elderly woman how to operate a Smart TV. READ MORE
American DJ Diplo was in India to perform at the first Asian edition of the global music festival Lollapalooza in Mumbai. But prepping for his performance wasn’t the first thing the DJ did after landing in the country. READ MORE
Twitter user and journalist Shruti Sonal shared some of SRK’s interviews talking about the grief of losing his parents and wrote about how they helped her cope with her own grief after losing her mother. READ MORE.
A team of researchers in Japan have developed a new device to identify a key membrane protein in the urine that indicates if the patient has a brain tumour.READ MORE
Astronomers have discovered 12 new moons around Jupiter, putting the total count at a record-breaking 92. READ MORE
An old interview of Hrithik Roshan with Simi Garewal has struck a chord with a lot of people, not just because of the actor’s refreshing vulnerability but also because of how he goes on to get some “therapy" from Simi. READ MORE.
A hair-raising video reveals a man swinging inside a well, in a bid to save the snake. READ MORE.
Be it Rockstar or Raaz, the music of these movies have carved a place in people’s heart. Elaborating on the same, Twitter user Shreyy asked people to name movies with “zero" bad songs and the answers are unending. “Name a movie with 0 bad songs!!" read the tweet. Since being uploaded the tweet went viral and garnered tons of responses. It has over 378K views. READ MORE
If you’re in the mood to watch some silly fun, you can check out the videos of influencers mimicking Bollywood actors or dogs being goofy. The Internet is also the place where the strangest aspects of human nature reveal themselves, and if you’d like to witness some of that, you might check out the daring food combo videos- for instance, a Desi woman making ‘cheese biryani’.
If deliciously strange and quirky matters draw your fancy, then we bring you all things strange from across the world, like a man falling to death while trying to dump the body of his friend whom he murdered in Maharashtra, or man ‘decorating’ his home with live grenades in the UK.
Or if you need something to pick your mood up, then there’s plenty of viral news highlighting all that’s just right with the world, like a grandmother getting a wholesome birthday surprise from her whole family or a pet dog refusing to let the bride go on her wedding day.
However, it’s not always fun and games on social media. Sometimes, these platforms mean business and accountability. They can get immensely toxic to one’s mental health, but on the flipside, they are also a way of holding people accountable for their actions because as they say, the Internet never forgets.
Want to know everything that’s going on without taking the additional pressure to go digging? Follow our live updates!
Read all the Latest Buzz News here