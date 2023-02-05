Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 09:23 IST
New Delhi, India
Viral News LIVE Updates: From Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘doppelganger’ found selling chaat to burglars leaving a ‘sorry’ note after failed robbery attempt in Uttar Pradesh, here’s everything that’s trending on the Internet today. Read More
Whether it was Zayn Malik’s comeback to Louis Tomlinson some time after One Direction broke up or Rihanna roasting Kendall Jenner for no reason, Twitter misses the good old days. READ MORE
A clip showed this person driving while their dog is seated on the roof of the car. Several people who have seen the video have questioned road safety and animal abuse. READ MORE
The burglars dug a 15-foot-long tunnel to break into a jewellery store in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, but the robbery attempt failed. READ MORE.
From the choice of outfit to the signature Kejriwal glasses, the street food vendor has an uncanny resemblance to Delhi’s CM. READ MORE.
If you’re interested in celeb culture, you can read the old ‘wild’ tweets made by A-listers of the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Zayn Malik. If you like all those things that are deliciously quirky and just all-out weird, here you’ll come across stories of a ‘dog’ filing for a caste certificate in Bihar, a former zoo director in Mexico killing goats and serving them as Christmas dinner, a Spanish man allowed to walk naked on the streets, and more.
Or, if you need a little pick-me-up, here you can read about animals being goofy, children being funny, and wholesome family videos from across the world. But social media isn’t always fun and games. It can also be used as a powerful tool to hold people in positions of authority or privilege accountable. Whether you call it ‘cancel culture’ or holding people accountable, here you’ll find all news surrounding the subject.
But, at the end of the day, we recognise the need to tune out! Social media can be a vortex that may gobble up your time. One minute you’re scrolling down Twitter, and the next, it’s four hours later! So if you don’t want to get consumed but get with the times all the same, here’s your easy way out.
Read all the Latest Buzz News here