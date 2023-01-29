Last Updated: January 29, 2023, 09:10 IST
Delhi, India
Viral News LIVE Updates: From Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ sending shockwaves through the nation’s collective psyche, forcing people to get up and dance, to international popstar Harry Styles handling a wardrobe malfunction on stage with a confident smile- social media often captures the pulse of the people. Read More
Blue-ringed octopus contains venom which is 1,000 times stronger than cyanide and can take down 26 humans within a few minutes. READ MORE
The youngsters have started decorating the street walls with the help of the district administration in the city. READ MORE
Harry Styles had a major ‘oops’ moment after suffering a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of his Los Angeles concert. But he didn’t worry. Because he’s Harry Styles. READ MORE.
Called the Sleep Junkie, the company has a vacancy that might just become your dream job. It is believed by many that sleeping after eating cheese can make you prone to having nightmares. Sleep Junkie has made it their mission to find out if there’s any truth in the tact. READ MORE.
However, this is not all that comprises the buzz on the Internet on any given day. There are people calling out social ills- whether you call it ‘cancellation’ or accountability. Too heavy for your taste? No worries, because here you’ll also find a roundup of everything weird and deliciously quirky on the Internet- starting from bizarre culinary concoctions, celebrities putting their foot in their mouth, LinkedIn’s brand of ‘motivation’ getting lambasted to everything ghosts and aliens.
Or, if you happen to be feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders, then take a look at all the heartwarming things that are happening everyday, starting from babies doing interesting things, animals being adorable to nature whipping out its paintbrush and drawing a sunny picture. Even with the darkness, there’s a lot of sunshine in this world and you’ll find plenty of proof on the Internet.
But at the end of the day, don’t forget to tune out. While it’s necessary to keep up with the ever-mutating trends of the world in order to become a responsible citizen and also an agent of change, it’s equally important to take a break and evaluate what’s truly important. And once your break is over and your cup is sufficiently replenished, you might come back here to once again plunge into all the depth and details of the online world. Here’s hoping to see you again tomorrow: same place, same time.
Read all the Latest Buzz News here