By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 08:39 IST

Delhi, India

Viral News LIVE Updates: From Soumya Tiwari sharing Virat Kohli’s congratulatory message, to a woman’s nifty party hack, here is all that is trending today on social media. Trending means something that has gone viral. To simplify, this term can pertain to a video, image, or a text which is spreading speedily all across social media. If something goes viral, many people discuss it. Read More

Feb 01, 2023 08:39 IST

Viral Photo: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Their Partners at Lollapalooza Mumbai

Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni all posed for a photo together at Lollapalooza Mumbai and Twitter has been admiring the ‘chill vibes’. READ MORE.

Feb 01, 2023 07:22 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Why is Microsoft Teams 'Unnecessarily Complicated'?

Co-founder of Zerodha, Nikhil Kamath, took to his official Twitter handle and expressed how he finds Microsoft Teams extremely complicated. READ MORE.

Jan 31, 2023 18:26 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Soumya Tiwari Shares Virat Kohli's Congratulatory Post

Indian U-19 women’s cricket team clinched the inaugural age category World Cup in South Africa by defeating England on Sunday. Following the unprecedented achievement, Virat Kohli congratulated the team. Promising batter Soumya Tiwari’s joy knew no bounds after this happened. READ MORE

Jan 31, 2023 18:25 IST

Viral Tweet: Woman’s Nifty Party Trick Floors Internet Users

Twitter user, Alice, shared how Covid has enabled her to carry alcohol to parties disguised as hand sanitizers. Have you ever thought of this? Now, you must! She even posted a photo of herself from an outdoor party where she was holding a hand sanitizer pump cap bottle and a disposable glass. It showed how successful she’d been in fooling people and carrying the alcoholic drink to the party using her wit. READ MORE

