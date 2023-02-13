Gigantic fruits and vegetables have a trend of setting world records. Yet, this giant banana is unlike anything you have likely seen before. A Twitter user shared two snaps of the ginormous fruit. Ever since then, the images have caught the fancy of many users. In the photos, the banana is seen not only as massive in terms of its length but also in terms of its width. People are able to judge its sheer size compared to the hands holding it. A single hand can cover barely half of the bride. It takes two hands to hold it in circumference. Even then, the hands are dwarfed in comparison to its size.

Check it out here:

Social media users were intrigued by the banana. Many were curious to find what type of banana it was. Some even remarked about imagining the amount of banana bread they could make with this single banana. Others wondered if a fruit this huge can exist without it being genetically modified. “What the hell is this? Some kind of genetically modified banana burrito?" wrote a Twitter user.

“There are so many different species of not only just fruit, in general, people have no idea about but bananas, there’s a banana that grows in a giant seed pod that looks like marshmallow and tastes like vanilla ice cream," another user tweeted.

Another tweet read, “Imagine the size of the banana bread we could make with this."

A few users pointed the curious users in the right direction. They let them know that this type of banana is known as the Bluggoe banana. Unlike a lot of other bananas, this type is resistant to Panama disease. While it can be eaten raw, the starchy texture can be a little off-putting. This is why it is primarily used for cooking. You are most likely to find it in Burma, Thailand, southern India, and East Africa. Many people use it in its cooked or boiled form to be served as a side along with other assortments. They complement meaty meals super well.

So far, there are over 1000 different varieties of bananas that are known and growing around the world. These are further subdivided into 50 groups. All of these have a wide variety of tastes and are used for different types of dishes.

