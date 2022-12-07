Viral Photo Of Heart-Shaped Stone Sparks Hilarious Reactions From Twitter Users

We often come across funny photos or videos on social media with people using several methods to convert metaphors into literal scenarios. In one such tweet, a user shared a picture of a stone that was shaped like a heart with a rib-tickling caption, which caught the attention of many on the micro-blogging platform. The English phrase ‘heart of stone’ means to be unkind or cruel. The metaphorical phrase is used to highlight someone’s unfriendly or unkind disposition, and it has no literal meaning. However, a Twitter user posted a photograph of a heart-shaped stone to give the phrase a literal meaning as he jokingly captioned his tweet, “Finally found the heart of stone today."

The tweet featuring the heart-shaped stone was quick to go viral on Twitter and sparked a host of hilarious reactions from Twitterati. Posted yesterday (December 6), the tweet attracted a lot of attention and crossed over 3.6 thousand likes on the micro-blogging platform.

A user wrote penned a poem, which read, “Taarikh hazar saal mei itni hi badly hai, jab dour patthar ka tha, ab log patthar ke hain." It translates to, “Days have only changed so much in a thousand years, it was the stone age back then, and people are of stone in today’s age."

Another user tweeted, “This means that the things that we have been saying for so many years, they have now been found."

A third user wrote, “I had told you to keep a stone on your heart, you have kept your heart on a stone." Some even took a dig at their ex-partners and wrote that the heart-shaped stone was their ex’s heart. Others flooded the comments section with laughter emojis.

