At a time when several videos of spats or disagreements between passengers and flight attendants are doing rounds on the internet, a crew member grabbed the limelight for comforting a distressed woman on a flight. The attendant, Floyd Dean-Shannon, helped a female passenger who was nervous about flying. The woman was on board Delta’s Charlotte to New York flight, when she turned teary-eyed with nervousness. That’s when Floyd, in a bid to comfort her, sat on the floor next to her and held her hand throughout the journey.

The incident came to light after one of the passengers on the same flight, Molly Simonson Lee, dropped a picture of Floyd giving his undivided attention to the woman. In the caption, Molly revealed that while boarding the flight, the woman was visibly terrified. Hence, to calm her, Floyd explained “every sound and bump", throughout the journey. In addition, when the woman was overwhelmed by fear, Floyd made sure to give her his undivided attention. In the now-viral picture, Floyd can be seen sitting on the floor, while holding the distressed woman’s hand, with his left and a beverage in his right hand. The picture shows Floyd, looking into the woman’s eyes, to make her realise that she is safe.

While sharing the picture, Molly wrote in the caption, “Check out this gem of a flight attendant that was on our flight from CLT to JFK. This woman was so nervous about flying, so he explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her. Delta, Floyd Dean-Shannon deserves a raise!"

Needless to say, the picture that restores faith in humanity is going viral on the internet. Several users called it a “beautiful story." Many hailed Floyd and called him a “good man." One user commented, “Thank you Sir for being able to give her the confidence to be able to complete her flight. Many people have various stages of anxiety while flying. It may/may not be obvious. This gentleman picked up on the signals and did a great job." Another wrote, “Now that’s customer service! What a treasure. I hope Delta realizes how fortunate they are to have him on their staff." A third user wrote, “So refreshing to see there is still LOVE and compassion in the world we are living in today. God bless you!!!"

So far, the picture has collected over 12 thousand likes and has been shared more than 11 thousand times.

