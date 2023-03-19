Viral Twitter Thread Featuring Hrithik Roshan Perfectly Depicts An Employee's Life Cycle

These days you find many relatable memes on many social media platforms. Now, a Twitter thread which is currently going viral features images of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan depicting an employee life cycle. Twitter user Sagar shared certain images and captioned them as, “Employee Life Cycle Memes ft. Hrithik Roshan (A thread)." The images are of Hrithik Roshan from several movies including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Lakshay, and many more. There are also images of him from various events.

The various stages of the Twitter thread are: “Going for the first job interview," “When you get the job," “Completing targets with hard work," “Attending work calls on weekend," “Appreciating HR’s Rangoli before appraisal," “When you work your ass off and get 3% appraisal," “Boss reading your resignation email," “Manager forcing you to complete all pending projects during notice period," “When you quit your job and don’t get another job for 6 months." Here is the viral Twitter thread:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The thread is relatable for many and many added to the thread. Have a look at responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user named Rishh recently shared a still from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, in which Arjun stops the car during a road trip with his friends Kabir and Imran to have an online meeting with a Japanese contact. Many people resonated with Arjun’s behaviour, not just for his “mentally the sick" nature, but for various other reasons. As much as they flooded the comment section with reactions and answers, discussing why more and more of them are beginning to identify with Arjun’s way of living.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here