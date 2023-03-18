Viral Video: 5 Out of 6 Friends Hanging on a Tree Suddenly Leave Branch, Here's What Happens Next

Friends are an important source of support and companionship in our lives. Unlike family, friendships are based on the decisions we make and the connections we form with others. Friends are there to provide love, encouragement, and care without expecting anything in return. However, friends can also be mischievous and enjoy teasing and playing jokes on each other to create a fun and lively atmosphere.

In an Instagram reel that has now gone viral, a group of six friends can be seen holding onto a large, sturdy tree limb. As they begin to drag the branch down, it rebounds back up. Five companions all abandon the branch at once after a few pulls, sending the person at the end of the branch bouncing very high with the branch that is rebounding, and he loses the grip. He consequently collapses to the ground and gets teased by others. The reel has received 20 lakh likes and has been viewed over 3 crore times on Instagram reels.

The comment section is filled with people enjoying the prank. One social media user felt nostalgic and said, “Happened to me in my childhood". Another user stated that the man almost saw heaven." Many others have poked fun at their friends by tagging them in the comment section.

While a little lighthearted humour is always appreciated, these types of activities should be completely avoided. The unfortunate victim could have suffered severe injuries as a result of this. It is crucial that we refrain from engaging in any sort of serious prank that might even slightly injure someone.

