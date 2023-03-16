Forming a nurturing and affectionate bond is a surreal experience that humans often develop with animals. Just like this rescuer who bid adieu to an infant monkey with an endearing smile. The clip of the man releasing the baby monkey isn’t only heartwarming to watch but has also won multiple hearts on social media. The video in question was shared on the Twitter page of Naga Hills, which revealed that the incident took place in the Khonoma village forest in Nagaland.

It was back in 1998 when a 20 square kilometer area of the village was reserved to protect wildlife as the Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary. The tweet stated, “Saving and releasing an infant Monkey back to its natural home, Khonoma village forest, Nagaland. In December 1998, hunting was banned in Khonoma’s forests and a 20 sq km area was demarcated by the village council as the Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary (KNCTS)."

The clip that was accompanied by the tweet showcased a baby monkey clinging affectionately to a man. If the video is anything to go by, it seems that the infant did not want to say goodbye to the human. But upon seemingly receiving encouragement from the man, the baby monkey takes a step forward to climb to an adjacent tree. Meanwhile, the human continues to bid sweet goodbyes to the mammal. The video finally ends with the infant climbing atop the tree as it tries to get accustomed to the surrounding. Take a look at the video here:

With over eight thousand views, the video amassed red hearts from users. One of them called it “wholesome content," another lauded the man’s efforts and wrote, “appreciated."

Previously, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu appreciated the efforts of the volunteers who helped recuse a baby monkey who was discovered hugging the body of its dead mother. The incident took place in Chennai Nadu and the mammal was then inspected by the staff of the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary. “Kudos to volunteers at the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary for saving this baby monkey who was found hugging her dead mother. Thank you for your service," said Sahu.

In a video shared by the officer, the baby monkey was spotted being fed milk from a bottle.

