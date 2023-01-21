Viral Video: Florida Man Holds Crocodile Between His Legs And Feeds It

People on social media often post videos of themselves with their pets. While most of the time, the pets are cute little creatures such as puppies, kittens, rabbits and birds, in many instances the pets could be dangerous animals like crocodiles. A video showing a man feeding a crocodile with a piece of meat has gone viral on the internet.

Shared by a user named BornAKang the Twitter post read, “Only in Florida."

Advertisement

The video shows a man holding a crocodile between his legs inside a lake and feeding it a piece of meat. The man even plays with the reptile by moving the meat away whenever the animal makes a move. After finally feeding it, the man pets the crocodile by patting its face and leaves it to swim back into the lake.

The 15-second clip has gone viral on Twitter with more than 3.9 million views and over 54.3 thousand likes already. People in the comment section also had fun talking about the video.

A user commented, “Florida man needs to be studied."

Advertisement

Another user commented, “Gators get such a bad rap which is unfair. Some of the kindest and gentlest animals around."

A third user shared a video and described his experience, “Went on a swamp tour near NOLA once, near the end of the video the boat operator grabs the gator under the jaw, my wife freaks out when the gator snaps away. He is braver than me."

A fourth user commented, “Wow. I have never in my life seen a friendly alligator…or is that a crock??? (I can’t tell the difference, don’t judge me). Lol."

Would you ever try and pet a crocodile?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here