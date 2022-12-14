Viral Video: Food Blogger Discovers Lucknow’s ‘Giant’ Sweet, Calls It ‘World’s Biggest Jalebi’

Sweets have a different place in every Indian’s heart that satisfies their soul and not just their taste buds. With every little celebration comes a box full of sweets that are considered culturally important and pious in the Desi household. Jalebi is one such Mithai that rules as one of the most favourite desserts in India. Be it a wedding or any other cultural occasion, Jalebi is a must on every sweet corner. While it is served with various other delicacies such as Rabdi, milk, etc., a sweet shop in Lucknow dropped a ‘giant’ variant by preparing one of the biggest jalebis ever known.

A Lucknow food blogger with an Instagram page called eatwithsid shared a video of the city’s popular sweet, Jalebi. But what came as a surprise was the size of the Mithai which was much larger than usual. Calling it “World’s Biggest Jalebi", the user showed how the giant sweet was being prepared in Lucknow’s sweet shop.

Advertisement

In the clip, a man could be spotted wrapping the Jalebi batter in a white cloth and went on to start frying it in a big vessel. As the spirals made the perfect Jalebi, the man kept on increasing the size until it reached the end of that vessel. He then deep-fried the large Jalebi before pouring it into the sweet water to complete the recipe. The caption of the viral video stated that the extra-large Jalebi was being prepared at Munshi Pulia Chauraha, Lucknow. Priced at ₹360, the Jalebi is available for the sweet lover between 8 am and 11 am.

Soon, netizens started reacting to the sugar-dunked dish as one of them jokingly said, “It’s not Jalebi, it’s Jaleba!". “Jaleba, the boyfriend of Jalebi," exclaimed another social media user.

Earlier, a jumbo-sized Jalebi was prepared in Kenjakura village that weighed 2kg and delighted online fans.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here