Recently, two men were allegedly caught stealing flower pots that were set up for a G20 event in Gurugram. The incident occurred in broad daylight while the men were driving a high-end vehicle with a VIP licence plate. The men can be seen on video taking the flower pots and placing them in the trunk of their luxurious car, while numerous other flower pots filled with in-bloom colourful flowers can be seen in the area, alongside a poster advertising the G20 summit.

The video capturing two men supposedly stealing flower pots that were meant for the G20 event in Shankar Chowk, Gurugram was posted on social media by a journalist, Raj Verma. The video quickly gained traction online, with many sharing it and expressing their concern over the incident. Verma captioned the video, which when translated to English read, “At Shankar Chowk in Gurugram #Kia car rider blew up the pots of plants in broad daylight." He also tagged Gurugram police authorities and the Deputy Commissioner to look into the matter. The case, thus, reached the Deputy Commissioner, who instructed the police to initiate an investigation.

While it is unclear why the men were stealing the flower pots, the incident highlights the issue of theft and vandalism that can occur during high-profile events. Following the incident, social media users expressed outrage towards the perpetrators and searched for any information that could assist the Gurugram police in their investigation. Some users even zoomed in on the video footage to identify the vehicle’s number plate, which was reportedly a VIP one.

“Shameful. The authorities must act!" commented a user. “Vehicle number is visible. The concerned department can take action if this is a theft," remarked the other while sharing the expensive car’s image.

One user also pointed out that he knew the man who, according to him, was engaged in a noble cause. “Stop spreading rumours, he is our environmentalist Uncle. He adopts dying plants from the roads and rejuvenates them with new life. He keeps them at home to show how plants are to be maintained. He is setting an example for society," he wrote on Twitter.

