'Absolute Vision': Journalist Interviews Rahul Gandhi With Mic in One Hand, Child in Other

Meena Kotwal, a Dalit journalist and activist, has forced people on Twitter to stop on their tracks and pay attention. She founded an online news platform called The Mooknayak. In a clip from the outlet, Kotwal was seen walking alongside Rahul Gandhi on his Bharat Jodo Yatra, mic in one hand and her child supported by the other arm. She did not falter as she kept pace with the Congress leader, asking him questions on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, its significance and its objectives. In a patriarchal society, women have to juggle between motherhood and professional ambition, often with little to no support.

“Her baby in one hand, the mic and list of questions in another, marching alongside @RahulGandhi… @KotwalMeena is an absolute vision here, a reflection of how working moms get stuff done and make it look effortless," a Twitter user wrote.

In his interview to Kotwal, Rahul Gandhi spoke about the institutional structure of India, how the Constitution is the foundation of it, from which the other institutions like the press and the judiciary originate.

Rahul Gandhi on December 4 said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is teaching him things that cannot be learnt “while travelling in an aeroplane, a helicopter or any vehicle", as the march entered party-ruled Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh to a grand welcome by party workers, reported PTI.

Gandhi and his fellow yatris were received at Chanwli Chauraha, approximately 40 km from the Jhalawar city, in the traditional Rajasthani style when they entered the state, where the party has been papering over differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Cultural artistes presented performances, including Rajasthan’s famous ‘Padharo Mhare Des’ to welcome the yatris as Gandhi, Gehlot, Pilot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra held hands and danced in a circle together on the stage.

(With inputs from PTI)

