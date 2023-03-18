Viral Video: Man With World's Longest Tongue Sets World Record With Incredible Feat

A man from the US has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to remove five Jenga blocks with his tongue. Nick Stoeberl also holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s longest tongue. The video of Nick Stoeberl making the world record was shared on the official YouTube channel of Guinness World Records which has gained over 9 million followers. In the video, Stoeberl is seen removing five Jenga blocks in a record time of 55.526 seconds by using just his tongue and without any other support. This record was made on February 20 , 2023. The average tongue length of a human is just over three inches: 7.9 cm (3.11 in) for women and 8.5 cm (3.34 in) for men. Stoeberl’s tongue, however, is closer to 4 inches.

Here is the video:

Last month he was seen on the US talk show ‘This Morning’ where he showcased his painting skills using his tongue on live television. Stoeberl used his tongue to create depictions of the show’s presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on a canvas. For painting, he wraps his tongue in cling wrap, dipping it into acrylic paint, and then moves his tongue on the canvas. He says that he has been inspired by an Indian man who used his tongue to paint.

Stoeberl also stated that the Guinness World Record has changed his life since it has allowed him to travel across the globe, witness diverse cultures, and eat delicious cuisines.

Before this accomplishment, Stoeberl attempted to beat the record for the most tongue-to-nose touches in a minute, according to the record book. He completed a total of 246 highly-demanding tongue-to-nose touches, falling 35 shy of the mark to best, which was 281.

The Guinness World Records, originally known as The Guinness Book of Records, was first published in 1955 by the managing director of the Guinness Brewery, Sir Hugh Beaver. Over 60,000 records are featured in the book, with about 4,000 new records being added each year.

