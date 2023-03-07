We all know smoking is injurious for our health. Whether it is a teenage habit or a part of an adult’s life, cigarettes or any kind of smoking does not benefit the human body. So, it is advised to stay away from smoking. Think if an innocent child is pushed towards this bad addiction by his parents, then what could be worse than this?

A disturbing video of an 11-month-old child went viral recently, in which a mother is giving her little one the taste of an e-cigarette. The surprising fact is that they also made this video and posted it on social media. After watching the video, viewers were blown away by how a mother can give an e-cigarette to her 11-month old baby and it attracted some strong reactions on social media.

According to a News 7 report, this video is from New South Wales, Australia. In the clip the mother is seen sitting with her sister carrying the child. The child is not even 1 year old yet and both of them are making him taste the smoke from the e-cigarette. Mother also says to the child, “Want to smoke?" Then she gave the vape machine to the child’s mouth and kept it until the baby started coughing by inhaling the fumes. At the end of the video the mother is also heard laughing at the incident.

Advertisement

Seeing the video, many users were shocked. One of the users commented, “I feel so sorry for this beautiful baby. What is his future? Are they going to give him alcohol, drugs, take this beautiful child away from these people and give him a life he deserves." Another one wrote, “This should come under child protection , this young mother is showing she’s not a capable mother if she finds this so amusing."

Advertisement

“Hearing the mother laughing is sickening! If she thinks doing this to an innocent baby is funny, what else is she capable of? Her being young is no excuse. Even an 8 year old child would know this is wrong," commented a third user.

However, recently talking to the Daily Telegraph, the mother expressed remorse over the incident and said that she wished she had not done it. She has called this whole incident a silly joke. When the police came to know about this incident, they immediately went on to inquire about the condition of the child. However, they did not file any case against the woman and asked to take care of the child.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here