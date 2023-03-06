Freedom is a value all beings cherish. Yet, its worth is best understood by those who have been caged all their life. One can see, quite clearly, how creatures captured in enclosures have yearned for liberty when they finally get a taste of it. A now-viral video on Twitter, shared by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan, shows various animals being released into the wild after a long time in captivity. The moments are beautiful, and the reactions are priceless.

The video showed a variety of animals (and birds) being released from their cages in open spaces. The big cats– a couple of cheetahs, a leopard, and even a tiger, can be seen immediately darting away when the gates are opened. Hundreds of birds scatter left and right from a truck, creating a stunning visual. A baby deer stuck between the metal bars of a large gate rushes towards its mother as soon as it is set free.

Advertisement

Yet, the most heartwarming moment is probably when conservationists release Wounda, the chimpanzee, from her cage. Renowned primatologist Jane Goodall is visible in the video. The chimp looks at the vast forest around her in awe. She then turns to Jane, and gives her a long, warm hug.

"This is how freedom looks like," Kaswan wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

Advertisement

The tweet, posted on March 4, has gone viral, with over 1.3 million views. The 2-minute-long clip thoroughly amused Twitter users.

One called it heart-touching, while another hailed it as great motivation.

“Everything is right about this, every single detail," a user said.

Advertisement

“Thank you. My favourite moment is when the chimpanzee hugged Jane. Indeed, this is true freedom," yet another one commented.

There was, of course, a lot of humour to be found in the replies section.

“If you add school break or school dispersal time, the students also have the same reactions," wrote one.

“Add a slide of a husband going out with friends too," someone said.

The video serves as a great reminder of the fact that freedom is dear to every creature, and humans have a responsibility to safeguard it, not take it away from them.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here