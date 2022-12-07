Viral Video Of Camel Safari Gone Wrong Leaves Internet In Splits

Camel safaris are conducted in many parts of the world, including Egypt, Morocco, and India. Although camel rides are enjoyable, you should be extra careful while hopping onto one of these gigantic animals. Maintaining your balance is the first step of a camel ride. Otherwise, you might land in a similar situation as the man in this particular video, who suffered a fall while trying to enjoy a camel ride.

The hilarious video was shared on Twitter on November 5 by IPS Officer Rupin Sharma. “Oont ki sawaari. Chadhenge saath saath. (Camel ride. Will climb together)," read the tweet.

Advertisement

The 29-second clip opens with a man, trying to hop on a camel. He is seen facing some difficulty while mounting the animal. After the assistance of another person, probably his friend, the man finally gets up on the back of the camel, followed by his friend. However, as soon as the animal stands to its feet, the two men seem to completely lose their balance. Both of them lean dangerously forward, almost toward the camel’s neck, before they topple over and have a disastrous fall on the sand.

The video has sparked numerous reactions from Twitterati. While some have called the video funny, others have called the act of riding camels cruel toward animals. “Camel decides who can enjoy his ride," joked one user. “Hilarious… Camel Had Read Its Animal-Rights," wrote another sarcastically. “Why should they trouble the poor camel? Are they children?" expressed another angry individual.

Advertisement

The clip is slowly gaining traction on the social media platform. So far, it has amassed over 3k views along with 204 likes.

What was your reaction to this failed camel safari video?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here