Viral Video of Cats Puzzled by Water Bubbles Will Take Away Your Monday Blues

Reddit users have found themselves amused by a cat’s reaction to bubbles bursting and vanishing. A video demonstrating how the cat gets completely puzzled as the floating bubbles continue to burst all around it has gone viral on the social content aggregation site.

People have already begun posting a variety of hilarious responses on social media in response to the viral video. (Credits: Reddit)

Reddit users have found themselves amused by a cat’s reaction to bubbles bursting and vanishing. A video demonstrating how the cat gets completely puzzled as the floating bubbles continue to burst all around it has gone viral on the social content aggregation site. People have already begun posting a variety of hilarious responses on social media in response to the viral video. There is a good chance that it will have the same effect on you as it does on everyone else.

“Confused by the bubbles!" said the video. The first few seconds of the video show a pair of cats observing a bubble. One of them does not pay much attention, but the other notices something that looks like a shiny globe floating around, and immediately becomes curious about it. Nevertheless, as soon as the bubble pops, a perplexed expression appears on the kitty’s face, and the cat continues to look for it. This occurs again each time a bubble is directed towards it. READ MORE

Take a look at this video:

Confused by the bubbles! by u/1TimeT00Many in AnimalsBeingDerps

The video was published a day ago. The video has already received over 2,300 upvotes since it was shared, and the number is growing.

Here are some reactions on the viral cat video:

Comment by u/spooky_sounds from discussion Confused by the bubbles! in AnimalsBeingDerps

“Where did it go? What is this sorcery?!"

Comment by u/BoltTusk from discussion Confused by the bubbles! in AnimalsBeingDerps

“After about the 3rd bubble, he figured out that violence is the answer"

Comment by u/rja49 from discussion Confused by the bubbles! in AnimalsBeingDerps

“I’m going to do that today, I feel inspired."

This amazing video will lighten up your mind and make you think about the innocence of these animals. READ MORE

