Home » BUZZ » Viral Video of Child’s ‘Wild Run’ on an Eight-Hour Flight Upsets the Internet

Viral Video of Child’s ‘Wild Run’ on an Eight-Hour Flight Upsets the Internet

Video of toddler jumping on a tray table while on an eight-hour flight seemed to upset the internet users who were disappointed at parents allowing the child to run wild on an airplane.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 11:15 IST

Other

Viral Video: Child's Wild Run On A Eight-Hour-Long Flight Leaves Internet Disappointed (Photo Credits: Reddit/ @readysetgorilla)
Viral Video: Child's Wild Run On A Eight-Hour-Long Flight Leaves Internet Disappointed (Photo Credits: Reddit/ @readysetgorilla)

A video of a child running riot on a long-haul flight has sparked outrage all over social media. The clip shows a toddler jumping on a tray table of the seat on an eight-hour-long flight. The footage was shared on Redditt a few days ago. Passengers were left startled after watching the parents not taking an action about the misbehaviour conducted by their daughter.

The video was posted under the title, “Letting children run wild during an 8-hour flight." In the clip, one can see the youngster briskly jumping on the extended tray table. Even though the passenger in the front seat seemed jolted back and forth by the jumping, he appeared to be ignoring the child’s behaviour.

Advertisement

The video has racked up a plethora of engagement. Netizens have swamped the comment section expressing their dissatisfaction with the situation. One Redditt user penned, “I would feel like a failed parent if my kids were doing this and I was just straight up allowing it."

RELATED NEWS

Comment from discussion SemiSentientGarbage’s comment from discussion "Letting children run wild during an 8 hour flight".

Another user wrote, “Such people aren’t self-aware enough to feel such feelings, or they’re too tired to give a damn or want the rest of the world to share in their suffering, or just plain old miserable."

Comment from discussion NorthCatan’s comment from discussion "Letting children run wild during an 8 hour flight".

Advertisement

A third Redditor penned, “If you were allowing your kids to do this you wouldn’t feel anything because you’d be too stupid to think critically about your awful parenting. That’s sadly how this works."

Comment from discussion itjustgotcold’s comment from discussion "Letting children run wild during an 8 hour flight".

“I feel so bad for that guy in front of her. Bet he’s holding every urge in his body back to not kick that kid through a field goal," a user sympathised with the passenger sitting in the front seat.

Comment from discussion JesusSaysitsOkay’s comment from discussion "Letting children run wild during an 8 hour flight".

This was not the first time that a kid misbehaved and disturbed the other passengers while traveling. Parents with young kids are often slammed after other passengers complain.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: November 25, 2022, 11:15 IST
last updated: November 25, 2022, 11:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Disha Patani Flaunts Her Hot Body In Stylish Black Bikini While Asking Fans To Eat Carbs, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

In Pictures: A Sneak Peek Into Malaika Arora's Chic And Classy Apartment In Mumbai