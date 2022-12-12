Viral Video of Dog Carrying Groceries Has The Netizens in Complete Awe

Social media has become a hub for all sorts of videos. At times, there are videos that will make your heart melt. A similar video which is currently going viral shows a dog carrying groceries in a basket. Uploaded on Twitter handle Now This, the video was shot in Chengdu, China. “With a bag in their mouth and vegetables strapped to their back, this helpful pup was spotted carrying the groceries," read the caption of the video. It has now gone viral with over 32K views.

The video begins with a dog standing on a roadside. As the video progresses, you can see the dog holding the basket of groceries in his mouth and walking away. Have a look:

Advertisement

“We don’t deserve dogs," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I need this Dog."

Meanwhile, earlier, a woman planned a baby shower ceremony for her canine companion. The video of the ceremony is going viral on the internet, and many people are amazed to see the woman’s love for her dog. In the video, recently shared on social media by a user named Sujatha Bharathi, the woman can be seen carrying out the traditional baby shower rituals with zeal. The video begins with the text “Baby shower for my cutie." The woman can be seen wrapping a shawl around her dog, a garland around her neck, making her wear bangles and applying a tikka to her forehead. Towards the end of the video, the woman even goes on to prepare food and feed the stray dogs.

The video has amassed over 5 million views on the internet as of now. Several social media users are in awe on watching the video and also all praise for the woman. One of the users wrote, “This is the best thing on Instagram today". Another user wrote, “You made me cry …feeding the strays was the highlight". A third user mentioned, “Your thoughts and work are beyond imagination…as a paw parent I can understand your love for the cute ones. Keep going".

Read all the Latest Buzz News here