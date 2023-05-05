Trends :Aishwarya MohanrajChocolate BhajiyaWoman Living In CarDelhi MetroBournvita Controversy
Home » Buzz » Viral Video Of Girls Kissing On Bike Sparks Outrage

Viral Video Of Girls Kissing On Bike Sparks Outrage

While the location of the incident is not confirmed, the bike had a Tamil Nadu registration plate.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 20:06 IST

Delhi, India

The video was recorded by a person riding just next to the girls. (Credits: YouTube)
A video of two girls involved in a dramatic stunt and PDA on a moving bike has sparked social media outrage. The video shows the girls facing each on a moving bike. They then kiss and hug each other. While the exact location of the incident is not known, going by the vehicle’s registration plate it is believed that it took place in Tamil Nadu. The video was originally shared by a Jharkhand-based Instagram page. However, following outrage online, the video was taken down before being posted on YouTube.

The video shows the two girls facing each other on a moving bike. While one of them is sitting on the rider’s seat, the other one can be seen sitting on top of fuel tank. The girls, who weren’t wearing helmets, first gave each other a high-five and then kissed and eventually embraced each other in a loving hug. The video was recorded by another person riding just next to them.

Ever since the clip surfaced online, it has raised many eyebrows. Several social media users urged authorities to intervene. Many tagged Jharkhand police in the post. “Koi Jharkhand police ko tag kar ke tweet karo bhai. (Someone please Tweet and tag Jharkhand Police.)," read a comment.

Something similar was spotted in another video, posted on Instagram. It featured a boy and a girl, who are seated facing each other, just like in the previous video.

RELATED NEWS

The riders were successful in keeping their identity discreet, as the two were seen sporting helmets. Moreover, the vehicle didn’t have a registration plate.

The quest for social media fame through stunt videos can often turn dangerous as it did in the case of this man. The man was riding the bike on a single tyre before losing his balance and falling on the road.

The biker had even removed the front tyre of the motorcycle.

