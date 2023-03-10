A video which is currently going viral has filled Twitter with rage. Uploaded by a Twitter user ‘Ask Aubry’, the video shows a Japanese vlogger allegedly being harassed on the streets of Delhi during Holi. The celebrations took a horrifying turn when the 22-year-old vlogger was egged, slapped, and allegedly harassed by a group of boys in Delhi. In the video, the group can be seen surrounding the young girl. Further, into the video, they smear her with colour paste and break an egg on her back as she tries to somehow defend herself.

The video has caused widespread anger on social media with people demanding that police should be involved in the matter.

Delhi Police has taken cognisance of the video. The police said that no complaint has been received so far. “Email sent to embassy for details of the woman and information on men seen in the video is also being collected," said Delhi Police.

The video has gathered nearly 100K views since it was uploaded and has angered Twitter. “For those who miss it in the chaos, she had her chest and behind grabbed, and her behind slapped at around 5-6secs, then her breast grabbed again by the guy she slapped at the end," wrote a Twitter user as she shared screenshots from the video.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Need to get the cops involved and each of those guys needs to be behind bars, period." “The bystander with his hand up like “stop" but not actually stopping them is everything you need to know about men to men relations," mentioned another Twitter user.

“This is the reason why i have stopped celebrating holi… heck i don’t even step out on this day cause these types of people are everywhere who will put colours on your face and body without your permission IT’S JUST DISGUSTING," emphasised another Twitter user.

As the video went viral, many also questioned the safety of women in the country.

