Footage of a leopard captured “illegally" in the Uttan area of Thane has sparked outrage among civilians. The clip, which shared on Twitter, featured the big cat trapped inside a metal cage. As per reports, an official complaint against those involved in the activity will be registered. It is yet unclear why the locals captured the apex predator but if the video is anything to go by, the animal looked distressed. The Twitter user who shared the video stated, “Locals in the area of Uttan-Palkhadi illegally caged a leopard. The Maharashtra Forest Department will register an offense against those responsible." Any details of injury or damage remain unknown as of yet.

The video has prompted several wildlife activists to condemn the behaviour of the local people highlighting how keeping the animal in captivity is out of legal bounds. A user requested the Forest Department to take strict action against those responsible to avoid any similar instances to occur in the future.

“Classic example of how people take matters into their own hands. Sometimes, because they’re simply miscreants who believe they are smarter. Sometimes, they feel their local challenges aren’t heard or acted on. Either way, capturing a leopard is out of legal bounds - I hope a good example of action being taken against the ones who did it will be set by the FD so that others don’t get influenced into following the same suit," wrote the user.

Another demanded a heavy fine and strict punishment to be levied on the perpetrators, “Until and unless strict punishment and heavy fine is not implemented on people, this will not stop. Our fellow earthlings need not suffer from the most brutal species we call humans. Prime Minister Office I request you to make strict animal cruelty laws."

One more prayed, “Hope the leopard is out of cage."

Meanwhile, a user said, “I hope they are feeding him/her."

One more added, “I pray for the Leopard’s safety."

Previously, a report by PTI revealed that an adult leopard was caught in a trap cage set up by the forest department. The incident took place in the residential area of Malad. The official stated after a medical examination if the animal was declared fit, it will be released back into the wild.

