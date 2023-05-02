Viral Video Of Man Playing Tum Tak At Banaras Ghat Is The Ultimate Stress Buster

Music has the power to transcend language, cultural, and geographical barriers, and this viral video from the ghats of Varanasi is the perfect example of it. The video features a unique acoustic rendition of Tum Tak from the movie Raanjhanaa with the calming background of Banaras’ ghats. In the video, the musician named Yadnesh Raikar can be seen playing the violin, seated near the Ganga ghat. The video was posted on Instagram with a caption that read, “Banaras jaake yeh nahi bajaya toh kya kiya!" (What is the purpose of visiting Banaras if you don’t play this?)"

What makes this version all the more special is that it beautifully captures the feel of Varanasi, where the movie Raanjanaa was set in.

Advertisement

The video quickly went viral, garnering thousands of views and shares, with people appreciating the musician’s talent and the beauty of the moment.

Reacting to the clip, one person wrote, “The way you played the word “meri" I could listen to it a thousand times." Another user wrote, “A big big big fan of you and your melodies! You bring peace and happiness to my ears. Blessed to hear you."

Another reply read, “I thought I got a call from heaven, I can’t stop sobbing, this is so good and so perfect! I ain’t even scrolling down, don’t call me a stalker, call me a fan, please!"

Tum Tak is a soulful melody from the 2013 Bollywood movie Raanjhanaa. The song is composed by A.R. Rahman and features the beautiful voice of Javed Ali along with Keerthi Sagathia and Pooja AV. The lyrics of the song are penned by Irshad Kamil and describe the feeling of falling in love and being in awe of one’s partner. The music of the song is a perfect blend of Indian classical and contemporary styles and is known for its soothing and calming effect on the listener.

Advertisement

Previously, a video of a man recreating the visuals of the song Kesariya on the roads of Mumbai had gone viral. Apart from two young men, the performer’s audience comprised two police officers from the Mumbai Police. One officer was sitting on a motorcycle while the other was standing next to the performer. The policeman’s smile touched the hearts of many and made the video more endearing.

Advertisement

The video amassed over 233 thousand views.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here