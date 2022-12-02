Viral Video of Martin Scorsese’s SpongeBob Lip Sync With Daughter Francesca Is Too Cute To Be Missed

Tiktok is full of videos with pre-made voice filters being used by users who find it funny and entertaining. Looks like the great director Martin Scorsese is also interested in the Tiktok video created by his daughter Francesca who made him fall into a prank! She teased him with an invisible flea circus to which he reacted in the most creative way!

In the video, Francesca showed her father the acrobatic tricks of an imaginary flea that took “backflips" in her hand by using the SpongeBob SquarePants voice filter. After a few seconds, she asked Martin to hold the flea’s little jacket with his fingers to which he agreed. A short while after, she made him admit that there was actually nothing in her hand and tricked him, “Then why are you still holding his jacket?" Francesca then burst into laughter as his father still looked numb as to what to reply.

However, he went ahead with the lip sync and replied, “Well I didn’t mean to be rude by just throwing his jacket away. Oops, I already (dropped) it." While he kept spinning the story and giving the reasons behind still holding onto the jacket, he further added, “I didn’t care if he was really there or not. I just didn’t want to lose control of the jacket." The filter was from an American animated comedy series SpongeBob SquarePants that is telecasted on Nickelodeon.

Netizens loved the way the 80-year-old artist jumped on his daughter’s Tiktok trends and even expanded on the idea. “I love being alive in the internet era and even better the TikTok era," said one user. Another one replied, “absolutely beautiful - ‘whether he was there or not, in reality, I just didn’t wanna lose control of the jacket.'"

Some even shared his famous quote “This is cinema" as a part of a reply to the creative act put forward by the Taxi Driver director and his daughter.

The viral video of Martin Scorsese and his daughter Francesca is too cute to be missed.

