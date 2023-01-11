Viral Video Of This Amusement Park Ride Leaves The Internet Stunned

Amusement parks are all about devouring cotton candies, clicking pictures, and enjoying thrilling rides. Roller Coasters, Giant Ferris Wheel, Drop Tower and Giant Frisbee are some of the most popular amusement park rides that lure adventure seekers. One such ride that will make even the bravest of hearts go weak at their knees is found in London’s Chessington World of Adventures Resort. This Top Spin ride, named Rameses Revenge, comes with an incredible twist. Recently, a video of the famous ride surfaced on Twitter, and it left many social media users feeling jittery.

The 11-second video shows a group of people sitting in a line-up on the high-rise Top Spin ride. Secured by two motors on either side, the lever slowly lifts up the excited bunch of people mounted on it. After reaching mid-air, the ride sways a little before making a death-defying twirl.

Advertisement

Much to the shock of viewers, the Rameses Revenge starts rotating, making giant swirls, as it takes some scary plunges from a massive height. The people, strapped in their seats, are seen turning upside-down, in a 360-degree circular motion. To make the ride even more exciting, mini water fountains shoot up from below and drench the riders. “My soul would leave my body," read the caption of the video.

Soon after the video surfaced on the micro-blogging platform, Twitterati flocked to the comments section to share their reactions. One user noted, “Just watching this nearly made me lose my breakfast." Another said, “Seriously… I am not up for this… ever!"

“Hell. No." commented a third user.

Advertisement

So far, the viral has garnered over 14 million views with more than 1.31 lakh likes on Twitter.

The Rameses Revenge ride consists of two rows that can hold a total of 40 people. Not so long ago, it was reported that some people were once stuck in this famous London amusement park ride after it broke down owing to faulty motors.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here