Viral Video of Woman Riding Bike in Indian Outfit Stuns Internet, Users Call Her ‘Bullet Rani’

A video of a woman dressed in a traditional outfit riding a Royal Enfield is gaining traction on social media. The video shared by a user named Zindagi Gulzar Hai has stunned users with their boss lady attitude. The clip opens with two women riding a motorcycle. The woman, who is riding the bike, is dressed in a traditional outfit. Along with the video, the caption also read, “Bullet Rani".

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

The video has garnered over 60k views as of now. Social media users were left stunned after watching this clip. Some pointed out that the woman should have been wearing a helmet while riding the bike. “Covering the head with a veil is a choice, but Devi ji; Helmet is also necessary. It further read, “the helmet is compulsory, not a choice".

Another user wrote, “Proud of new age woman. Respect for you."

Advertisement

A person went on to praise women for breaking stereotypes as the tweet read, “A Woman’s power can do anything".

There have been several unusual instances where women riding a bullet have come to the fore. Earlier, a video of a woman dressed in a bridal gown riding a Royal Enfield Bullet went viral on the internet. The video has stunned viewers and may raise your eyebrows as well. The clip was posted on Instagram by Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail. The video, titled “Jaatni," shows her riding the Royal Enfield Bullet while dressed in bridal attire. There are also several hashtags in the caption, including #reelsinstagram and #reelitfeelit. Raj Mawar’s Haryanvi song Gun has been added to the video.

More than a million people have watched the video since it was shared online and it has earned almost 83 thousand likes.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here