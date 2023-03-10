The internet is often inundated with videos showcasing the making of various food items in unhygienic conditions, leading to disgust and aversion among viewers. However, a recent video depicting the process of wig-making from scratch has sparked similar reactions among internet users. The viral video has left many to feel uncomfortable and disinclined to invest in artificial hair.

A TikTok video that was recently shared on Twitter showcased several men involved in the process of creating wigs. The process began with emptying a bundle of hair from a bag and then separating it. The bundle was then placed on a needle-based object and further processed. The hair was straightened meticulously and then divided into well-organised bundles to be used for wigs. To the dismay of social media users, the entire process takes place in a not-so-clean environment, leading to further disgust and a strong reluctance to use these wigs.

One user commented, “Looking at this explains why my scalp developed a fungus and the dr said i can not wear wigs or weave ever again. It’s been years and it still hasn’t recovered." Other users expressed their disgust, highlighting the absurdity of placing other people’s hair on one’s head.

On the other hand, some users expressed their confusion over the uproar caused by the video. They pointed out that the wig-making process was evident and that many products we use are produced in similar, unclean conditions. “It’s ok to love being natural….but y’all know this is how a lot of our products are produced. Do you think cotton gets picked without bugs on it?! Some stuff is dirty and gets cleaned. Fruits and veggies have bugs and dirt on them you wash it and eat it..but ok". “I’m confused, how did y’all think it was made?? Rumplestiltskin stringing hair into bundles??" quipped the other.

