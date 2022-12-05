Viral Video Showing Unique Way Of Cheating In Exams Baffles Internet

Cheating in examinations is a punishable offence. Despite strict policies against cheating, people come up with innovative ideas to deceive the invigilator and engage in such illegal practices. One such video that shows a creative technique to cheat in tests has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users. The now-viral was shared on Twitter on December 2. “This is expert cheating," read the tweet.

The 8-second clip introduces users to a highly intelligent way of cheating in examinations. It shows a person dwindling with a pen in hand before the camera shifts to a pouch. A string of multi-coloured pens is spotted inside the pouch. However, much to the viewers’ shock, the bunch of pens turns out to be the wallpaper of a cell phone.

As soon as the person touches the almost invisible screen of the phone, the picture of the pens quickly changes and takes us to the phone gallery. The individual then happily accesses the answers to the test on the smartphone. The deceiving trick has garnered plenty of attention from social media users. While some have lauded the excellent trick, others dropped hilarious responses in the comments.

“Him when one of the students asks for a pen," one user jokingly wrote. Another shared his own experience and remarked, “Graduated with a 3.8 GPA and I cheated all 4 years all the time. You gotta be smart to cheat. It’s almost as hard work as just putting in the work to not cheat."

“Would never happen these days, as students must usually have a clear pencil case or stationery loose on their desk for this very reason! Source: I am an ex-exam invigilator," corrected a third individual who claims to be a former exam invigilator.

So far, the mind-boggling video has garnered over 3.9 million views and received more than 101k likes on Twitter.

What are your opinions on this cheating technique?

