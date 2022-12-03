Viral Video Shows 3 Little Girls Trapped Inside Ghaziabad High-rise Lift For 24 Minutes

In a case of negligence, three little girls got trapped inside an elevator for about 25 minutes in a housing society in Ghaziabad. The incident took place on Tuesday in the Assotech Nest society in Crossings Republik township. Following it, two members of the housing society’s Apartment Owner Association (AOA) were booked.

In the CCTV footage of the video that has been circulating, one can see the girls distressed and attempting to open the door of the lift. Reportedly, resident Shivam Gehlot’s daughter, along with her companions entered the lift from the 20th floor. From their trip to the bottom floor, the lift malfunctioned part-way. After trying everything to open the door with their bare hands, the girls started panicking and yelling. They also pressed all the elevator buttons in order to seek help. Father of one of the girls filed a complaint, alleging that the lift malfunctioned several times before. The parent and resident claimed that despite numerous complaints from society members, nothing was done by the authorities in regard to the maintenance of the lift.

According to the complaint, “Yesterday, my daughter and two other girls of her age got stuck in the lift for about 20-25 minutes. When I reached there, she was very nervous. All three children were in a bad condition and crying. In such a situation, an accident might happen with the elderly or with children due to panic."

A complaint has been registered against the office bearers of the society’s Apartment Owners’ Association and the maintenance company. The RWA office bearers have been charged with putting off the much-needed maintenance of the lift.

Social media users were shocked and empathized with the parents. One user wrote, “Really scary. Next kisi ka bhi bacha ho skta hai ya khud hum bhi ho skte hai. Retweet it to the maximum." Another user penned, “Brave girls. Didn’t panic. Supporting one another while finding-out ways to get open the elevator." A third user wrote, “Such a horrible incident. Thank God all children are safely taken out of the lift."

The investigation is underway.

