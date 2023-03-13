Viral Video Shows Punjab Petrol Pump Using AP Dhillon's Lyrics to Attract Customers

Who does not like to groove to AP Dhillon’s music? The Punjabi pop star has given some massive hits over the last few years and has become a sensation all across the country. Not just India, but his songs have also topped charts in Canada and the UK. Taking advantage of his popularity, an LED display board at a petrol pump was seen displaying the lyrics of one of his songs. The idea was to attract as many customers possible. “Come and Say Hi, If you Cross By. Nhi te Aaunda Jaanda takda rahieen," read the caption.

Instagram user called WakeUpSingh shared a video of this petro pump located in Jalandhar, Punjab. The text on the video states, "POV: Indian petrol stations are on a different level of marketing." Have a look at the viral video:

“Kehndi hundi si, tank full karade," reads the message on the display board. The video has gone viral and garnered tons of views. There were many seen praising the marketing strategy of the petrol pump. People also left laughing emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, earlier, Anshuman Sharma who is known for creating musical parodies, made an attempt to decode AP Dhillon’s style. The music composer came up with just six steps that may help anyone to create tracks like the hit star and the internet is stunned. Since it is AP Dhillon, the content creator emphasises on choosing topics related to love or heartbreak. He even urges people to take inspiration from any song by The Weeknd.

The next step is writing Punjabi lyrics, for which he just translated a Weeknd song and suggested one can also take help from Chat GPT. This is followed by adding retro beats that sound like a drumroll, synth bass, and four chords. Post which one has to sing the lyrics as they’ve just woken up from a deep sleep. In the end, all you have to do is put all the music together and you’re ready with an AP Dhillon song in just 2 minutes.

