Viral Video Shows Woman Catching Fleeing Lion With Bare Hands Leaving Internet Baffled

In many parts of the world, people are keen to adopt exotic animals as their pets and there is not much fear. However, catching a fleeing lion with bare hands is not something that you would hear of quite often. As baffling as it may sound, a video which is currently going viral shows a woman doing the same. Uploaded on Twitter handle Daily Loud, the video shows a woman controlling a lion as it struggles to come out of her hands. “This woman caught a fleeing lion with her bare hands and attempted to carry it home," read the caption.

According to a report by Arab Times, the lion is actually a pet and was wandering on the roads in Sabahiya area in Kuwait after escaping. The video begins to show the woman walking past a few cars while holding the big cat in her arms. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the video has gathered over 335K views. “As long as the animal is a Cat, a lot of women will try and befriend it. Doesn’t matter if said cat can snap your neck with a casual swipe of it’s claws. For women, cat is cat," read a comment. Another person wrote, “Me carrying my drunk friends home from a night out."

Meanwhile, earlier, a woman named Jen taking three huge lions out for a walk, similar to taking pet dogs out for a walk. However, the only difference is that in her case, it’s not dogs, but lions. The video displays three majestic lions walking in a forested region as Jen follows their lead. She does not seem to flinch or get scared by the presence of the wild beasts even for a moment as if taking lions out for a stroll is a regular affair for her.

The video has earned the attention of several social media users, who were astonished by the woman’s friendly bond with the lions. “Why get a dog for protection when you can have 3 cats… Lol," joked one user in the comments. “She must be a very special human for these three to allow her to walk with them," noted another. “Now that’s what I call a CATWALK," exclaimed a third individual.

