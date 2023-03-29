Viral Video: Strange Black Circle in Moscow's Sky Puzzles People Online

In what comes as a strange incident, a black circle was spotted in Moscow’s sky on March 27. As per the locals, a loud bang was heard before the large ring was seen rising steadily into the sky. A video of the same is currently doing rounds on social media and has left people in a bit of a frenzy. Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the minister of internal affairs of Ukraine uploaded the video on Twitter. “Residents of Moscow publish videos of a black circle in the city’s sky. What do you think happened there?" he wrote in the caption.

According to Izvestia, which happens to be the popular pro-Kremlin daily newspaper, such black rings are seen quite often. There were people who joked that it was reminiscent of the writing the Wicked Witch of the West used in the sky to write “surrender Dorothy" in the Wizard of Oz. Also, many others suggested it was caused by UFOs.

“The wicked witch of the west out on a broomstick ride?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I saw a Jeremy Renner movie in which such circles were actually alien writings. I guess the rough translation here is: “Dethrone Putin you slowpocks, he’s fucked up in the head."

