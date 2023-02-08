Kids always have a thing with dance! Be it a funny moment or a competition, children never stop themselves from tapping their feet on the songs they love. With the trend of keeping up with the dance challenges that surface on the internet, these munchkins prove that there is nothing that can stop them from pouring their hearts out in the public. But how about making them try the ‘not to dance’ challenge? This mother attempted to do so and her children’s reaction is the best thing on the internet today.

Instagram user, Kaori Hansen Wright, posted a clip featuring her five children that showed their reaction to the ‘Try not to dance challenge’. As the beats started playing, her youngest kid, with his shades and cap on, couldn’t resist and began vibing from the beginning itself. Then another girl started grooving to ‘Boom Boom Boom’ and that was the moment when they couldn’t control their excitement any longer. With each different song, came a kid who lost track and in no time, all five of them could be seen dancing together on the remix.

Advertisement

“Sometimes after dinner, there’s an impromptu dance party at our house. Tonight, I gave the kids the, try not to dance challenge. Little Tommy Hiro is a party king," read the caption alongside the video shared on the photo-sharing platform.

Betty White’s Off Their Rockers - rhealin könyvei Full Episodes and Advertisement

Since being shared, the video received over 1.5 million views on social media. Netizens who went head over the heels with the cute clip took to the comment section to shower love for the kids. “This brought back so many memories of being in clubs in the late 90’s dancing til the sun came up to all these songs!! Sooo good!!!" wrote a user while another one said, “This video legit made my day. Thank you for sharing".

Most users loved the little one’s swag as one of them mentioned, “Little dude is my favorite! Right from the start". “The baby kept losing an article of clothing every song… then he comes back like yeahhhh!!! That’s what I’m talking about!" replied the other.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here