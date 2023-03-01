A group of mountaineers in Nepal captured a stunning natural phenomenon while hiking on the eastern wall of the Everest Mountain range. The mountaineers, who were filming the snow-covered mountains, suddenly noticed a massive cloud avalanche heading their way. They managed to capture the rare occurrence on camera, showing the fast-moving clouds cascading down the mountain slope, creating a mesmerizing effect. To add to the beauty, a rainbow appeared on the river below, enhancing the already stunning scene. The mountaineers, who had no idea they were about to witness such a breathtaking sight, were able to get it on camera. This clip was then shared by a LinkedIn user with the caption, “Unseen phenomenon (cloud avalanche) in Nepal, on the eastern wall of the Everest mountain range. Recorded by a group of mountaineers completely by chance. A rainbow appears on the river, which increases the beauty and amazement."

Advertisement

The mountaineers’ footage has been praised for its stunning visuals, with many social media users commenting on the beauty of the natural world and the power of mother nature. Other explained the scientific reason behind how the event took place. A comment read, “Interesting to observe as to how high the avalanche rises vertically from the valley besides its collective power of gathering momentum and hurling down the slope,"

“Amazing. Nothing compares to the fascination of nature," wrote a user.

Another user commented, “Physics is beautiful and amazing. It’s probably the density difference due to the temperature gradient that caused the cloud (water vapour) to flow as it did. To top it up, the light came around, split into a rainbow to assert physics is beautiful if you understand it."

Every once in a while, Earth gives us a beautiful phenomenon to marvel over. One such gorgeous phenomenon, which is on the bucket list of everyone who loves watching the sky is the aurora borealis. It is already pretty stunning in itself but to spot a rarity in it is indeed special. A tour group of the northern lights was able to witness the night sky above Norway lit up by the extremely rare pink auroras. This happened after a solar storm struck the Earth and ripped a temporary hole in its magnetic field. The leader of the tour Markus Varik from the Greenlander tour company based in Tromso, Norway shared that they spotted the auroras at around 6 p.m. local time and lasted for around 2 minutes. He recalled them as “the strongest pink auroras I have seen in more than a decade of leading tours." Calling it “a humbling experience," Markus also shared that his entire group was stunned by the beauty.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here